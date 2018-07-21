An excited, energetic Taylor Swift brings tour to MetLife - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

An excited, energetic Taylor Swift brings tour to MetLife

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.

By MESFIN FEKADU
Associated Press Music Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Taylor Swift brought her explosive Reputation Tour to the MetLife Stadium on Friday and will make history as the first female artist to play three consecutive shows at the venue when she performs Saturday and Sunday.

Swift was energetic and excited during her two-hour-plus show at the stadium, home to the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

She kicked the show in a glittery black number, changing outfits multiple times and performing across three stages at the venue holding 80,000 seats.

She sang a number of songs from her recent album, "reputation," including the hits "Gorgeous," ''Delicate," ''...Ready for It?" and "Look What You Made Me Do," which featured a large snake in the background.

"There's so many things you could be doing on your Friday night, so thank you for hanging out with us," Swift said to the feverish audience.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Colorado VA hospital plagued by delays, high costs to open

    Colorado VA hospital plagued by delays, high costs to open

    Friday, July 20 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-07-20 19:05:09 GMT
    Saturday, July 21 2018 1:23 AM EDT2018-07-21 05:23:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, the campus of the Veterans Administration hospital is under construction in Aurora, Colo. The center is set to open Saturday, July 21, 2018, years behind schedule and more than...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, the campus of the Veterans Administration hospital is under construction in Aurora, Colo. The center is set to open Saturday, July 21, 2018, years behind schedule and more than...
    It's more than $1 billion over budget and five years behind schedule, but an elaborate new veterans hospital is finally opening in suburban Denver with the promise of state-of-the-art medical care.More >>
    It's more than $1 billion over budget and five years behind schedule, but an elaborate new veterans hospital is finally opening in suburban Denver with the promise of state-of-the-art medical care.More >>

  • 'Suffering' ends with Honduran baby back in parents' arms

    'Suffering' ends with Honduran baby back in parents' arms

    Friday, July 20 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-07-20 18:50:19 GMT
    Saturday, July 21 2018 1:23 AM EDT2018-07-21 05:23:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...
    A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.More >>
    A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.More >>

  • Judge: 'Great progress' reuniting families split at border

    Judge: 'Great progress' reuniting families split at border

    Friday, July 20 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-07-20 23:20:17 GMT
    Saturday, July 21 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-07-21 05:22:13 GMT
    A federal judge says the Trump administration is making "great progress" toward meeting a July 26 deadline to reunite more than 2,500 children with their families after they were separated at the border.More >>
    A federal judge says the Trump administration is making "great progress" toward meeting a July 26 deadline to reunite more than 2,500 children with their families after they were separated at the border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly