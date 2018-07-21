Keuchel's no-hit bid ends in 7th on nearly-caught liner

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel smiles after Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout fouled out during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 20, 2018.

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Justin Upton ended Dallas Keuchel's bid for a no-hitter in the seventh inning when shortstop Marwin Gonzalez couldn't snag his high line drive.

The Houston Astros left-hander hadn't allowed a hit with two outs in the seventh inning Friday night when Upton smoked a line drive. Gonzalez leaped and got a glove on the Los Angeles Angels slugger's drive, but it trickled into the outfield.

The Angel Stadium scorer awarded a hit to Upton, who was just the second baserunner allowed by Keuchel in the first game back from the All-Star break for the defending World Series champions.

The heavily bearded Keuchel has never allowed fewer than three hits in a complete game during his career, but he got within seven of becoming the first left-hander to throw a no-hit complete game for the Astros, who have 11 no-hitters in franchise history.

Keuchel retired the Angels' first nine batters, and then the next nine after walking leadoff hitter David Fletcher in the fourth.

Houston led 3-0 after seven innings.

