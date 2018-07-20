Hogs running wild in Lipscomb neighborhood

A big hog problem is causing headaches for a Lipscomb neighborhood. A hog about the size of a trash can was recently spotted rummaging its way through the trash on 4th Street near Avenue K.

“They’ve destroyed the yard several times,” a woman who didn’t want us to reveal her identity said.

It’s not the only hog that’s apparently been on the loose. Residents have pictures showing several hogs rooting their way into a yard. Residents tell us some of the hogs started charging at them even head-butting the side of a car leaving a dent.

“If you make a loud noise to the smaller ones, they would run. But it’s the bigger ones stand their ground like we're not going. We're not moving. You have to move,” the woman said.

Across the street, the scavenging swine have also been spotted going through the trash outside of Juan Carlos Molina's home. He's worried about what might happen if the large hogs come face-to-face with his kids.

"My baby every day walks outside the house. It’s a big problem. It's a big problem for everybody over here,” Molina said.

Neighbors believe the hogs are digging their way out of a fenced-in pen just down the street. They say something needs to be done about it because their nerves have gone more than hog wild.

"I want to see them gone, first of all, because they stink. They're very destructive and if the owner can't control them, then he should get rid of them,” the homeowner added.

Lipscomb Police are aware of the situation. They are trying to figure out the next steps. No one was at the land where the hogs are apparently being kept. Once we get a hold of the hog's owner, we'll let you know.

