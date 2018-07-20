Liver disease deaths rising among younger generation

Liver-related illnesses are on the rise - and it's killing our younger generation.

"It is surprising, and it is very shocking," says Dr. David Fettig with Birmingham Gastroenterology Associates.

More people ages 25-34 are dying from liver disease and cirrhosis. That's according to study published Wednesday in the British Medical Journal.

Researchers blame the rise of alcohol use among millennials. They say between 1999 and 2016, the number of deaths per year from alcohol-related liver disease nearly tripled. Dr. Fettig is hesitant, though, to point at just alcohol as the culprit.

"And now, too, with fatty liver, the combination with alcohol use, so it's not just fatty liver, it's not just alcohol, but the combination of the two," he said.

Fatty liver is the result of obesity, which is also on the rise.

"With social media and a lot of things where people aren't getting outside and exercising, there's a lot of technology and so kids aren't exercising as much, and it's not being reinforced as well."

The study also states that deaths from liver cancer doubled from 1999 to 2016. During that same time frame, deaths from cirrhosis increased 65 percent. But liver disease is often reversible, if people make the choice early on to change their lifestyle.

"We do have to understand that the trends with obesity are increasing and so we have to make liver disease something that we're more aware of," Dr. Fettig said.

Signs of liver disease include yellowing of the eyes and skin, abdominal pain and swelling, and swelling of the legs and ankles.

