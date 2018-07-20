Braves star 2B Albies likely to sit with tight hamstring - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Braves star 2B Albies likely to sit with tight hamstring

WASHINGTON (AP) - All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves will probably miss a couple of games after an early exit because of tightness in his right hamstring.

Albies was pulled for a pinch-hitter Friday night in an 8-5 win at Washington.

The 21-year-old Albies hit an RBI double in the first inning, stole third base and then dashed home on a groundout. Albies remained in the game until being pinch-hit for in the third inning.

"He's OK. Right hamstring is tight," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "I saw him when he was on the bases. He amped up that first at-bat. He was all over the place. He felt it enough that I didn't want to take any chances so we'll just go day-to-day with him and see if we can stay in front of it."

Atlanta plays in Washington Saturday and Sunday.

"I think not pushing him - because that's one of those (injuries) you keep going and something goes and that's a two-month thing - so we'll try and get him some treatment and stay away from him for a day or two and see how he is," Snitker said.

Albies played in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Nationals Park. He leads the NL in runs (75), extra-base hits (53), doubles (30) and total bases (211).

Albies is batting .283 with 20 home runs and 56 RBIs.

Charlie Culberson entered as a pinch-hitter for Albies and later hit a solo home run.

The Braves are a half-game behind the NL-East leading Philadelphia Phillies.

