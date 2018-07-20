FIRST ALERT: Severe threat is lower overnight

Most of the severe weather expected to develop to our north has not materialized. We are looking at storm complexes and severe weather to our northeast and northwest. Based on model data and radar trends, the storms will likely miss most of Alabama.

This does not mean we are completely in the clear. The atmosphere is still warm and primed for stronger storms. It is possible we could see some isolated severe storms toward daybreak, especially for our counties near both the Georgia and Mississippi state lines. Remain weather alert. The greatest risk will be damaging winds. Fred Hunter will provide updates during the early morning hours.

After sunrise, most of the morning should be dry with the possibility of again some stronger storms developing after 4pm and continuing through the early evening. Some of these storms could be briefly strong. Make sure you have the WBRC First Alert weather app with you this weekend.

