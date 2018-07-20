Comic-Con gets a look at Spider-Man spinoff 'Venom' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Comic-Con gets a look at Spider-Man spinoff 'Venom'

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Director Ruben Fleischer says that there aren't really any heroes in the superhero movie "Venom," who is a grittier, more violent and more complicated character than his Marvel brethren.

Comic-Con attendees got a look at footage from the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Friday and heard from stars Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed as well.

Hardy plays Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom. The actor says he thinks Venom is the coolest superhero.

Fleischer also teased the possibility of an eventual face-off between Spider-Man and Venom. The film hits theaters in October.

Sony Pictures also showed an extended trailer for the animated "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," out in December, which focuses on Miles Morales learning the spidey ropes from a middle-aged Peter Parker.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Grandfather arrested after California boy shoots cousin, 2

    Grandfather arrested after California boy shoots cousin, 2

    Friday, July 20 2018 9:31 PM EDT2018-07-21 01:31:10 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-07-21 03:42:58 GMT
    (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP). San Bernardino County Sheriff's personnel investigate the scene of a fatal shooting, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Muscoy, Calif. Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 2-ye...(Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP). San Bernardino County Sheriff's personnel investigate the scene of a fatal shooting, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Muscoy, Calif. Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 2-ye...
    Authorities have arrested the grandfather of a 2-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed by her 4-year-old cousin in Southern California.More >>
    Authorities have arrested the grandfather of a 2-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed by her 4-year-old cousin in Southern California.More >>

  • Man suspected of shooting officer found, killed by police

    Man suspected of shooting officer found, killed by police

    Friday, July 20 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-07-21 02:31:50 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-07-21 03:42:56 GMT
    (Hawaii County Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Hawaii County Police Department shows Officer Bronson Kaliloa. Hawaii's entire Big Island police force was on alert Wednesday, July 18, 2018, for Justin Josh...(Hawaii County Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Hawaii County Police Department shows Officer Bronson Kaliloa. Hawaii's entire Big Island police force was on alert Wednesday, July 18, 2018, for Justin Josh...
    Authorities in Hawaii say two associates of a man suspected of killing a Big Island police officer have been arrested but the shooter remains at large.More >>
    Authorities in Hawaii say two associates of a man suspected of killing a Big Island police officer have been arrested but the shooter remains at large.More >>

  • The Latest: 300 mourn victims outside tourism boat business

    The Latest: 300 mourn victims outside tourism boat business

    Friday, July 20 2018 1:36 AM EDT2018-07-20 05:36:02 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-07-21 03:42:29 GMT
    (Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...
    A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>
    A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly