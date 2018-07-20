Comic-Con gets a look at gritty Spider-Man spinoff 'Venom' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Comic-Con gets a look at gritty Spider-Man spinoff 'Venom'

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Director Ruben Fleischer says that there aren't really any heroes in the superhero movie "Venom," who is a grittier, more violent and more complicated character than his Marvel brethren.

Comic-Con attendees got a look at footage from the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Friday and heard from stars Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed as well.

Hardy plays Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom. The actor says he thinks Venom is the coolest superhero.

Fleischer also teased the possibility of an eventual face-off between Spider-Man and Venom. The film hits theaters in October.

Sony Pictures also showed an extended trailer for the animated "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," out in December, which focuses on Miles Morales learning the spidey ropes from a middle-aged Peter Parker.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

