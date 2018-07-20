Parents work to save Duncanville ballpark from closing

The Duncanville ballpark in Tuscaloosa County is on the verge of closing if something doesn't change soon.

The ballpark is nearly 30 years old and supporters of the park say it's a part of their community's history. However, that is slowly being forgotten.

The complex has uncut grass, old fields and other issues. When you look at the Duncanville ballpark, parents insist it needs a lot of love and more community participation.

“We'd like to have people in the community take pride in this ballpark like other communities are taking pride in theirs,” said Billy Martin.

Parents like Martin, who has a 4-year-old son who plays tee ball, want more folks to volunteer to clean up the park, coach teams, work the concession stand and sign their children up to play.

“We want to make it clear we don't want to lose the ballpark, but at the same time we can't put it on one person's shoulders or two people, we really need the community to get behind this,” said Martin.

There were only four teams of about nine players each last season. A ballpark of this size usually has eight teams.

Martin and his neighbors don't want their kids to have to go 20 to 30 minutes up the road to play ball when they have a ballpark in town.

“At the end of the day, if the park ultimately does close, which we don't want to see happen, you're looking at a field of 8 acres that's eventually going to cover with grass,” said Martin.

If you're interested in helping clean up the Duncanville ballpark, a group will be out there tomorrow at 8 a.m. Saturday.

You can find more information on how you can help volunteer or donate here and here.

