Firefighters 'grateful' for donated baby items after young mother passes away

Captain Jacob Hudson at Hanceville Fire Department has a great update about a the statewide reaction for a fellow firefighter.

Last week, Brittney Daugherty, a 22-year-old volunteer firefighter at Dallas-Selfville Fire Department went into cardiac arrest and died.

Her husband, Dylan, is the assistant fire chief. Just three months ago, Brittany gave birth to the couple's first child.

In response, there was call for assistance with the new father.

"This was the best thing we thought we could do, just open a spot for donations to be given to the family, to be given to this new father who is having to take on the role of both parents at this point," Cpt. Hudson said. "Anything from diapers to clothing. We prefer formula vouchers over actual formula cans due to not knowing what type of formula the child needs. Pretty much any size, he is a small child now but he is going to grow so anything that we can do to help."

Hudson says the response to their fundraiser has been incredible.

"It is unbelievable the outpouring of support that this family has seen but also it's not time for it to stop. There is still a need there," he said.

If you want to donate, you can drop off baby items at Hanceville Fire State #1. Their address is 119 Collins Street, Hanceville.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.