Smithfield shooting leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

Jury deliberations are underway in the corruption trial of a Birmingham attorney and a business executive.More >>
Jury deliberations are underway in the corruption trial of a Birmingham attorney and a business executive.More >>
Birmingham police say the victim was shot in the neck in the 800 block of Center St. N.More >>
Birmingham police say the victim was shot in the neck in the 800 block of Center St. N.More >>
Wendy Darling is known for being the caring big sister in Peter Pan and the inspiration for the name of one of Birmingham's fastest-growing tech companies.More >>
Wendy Darling is known for being the caring big sister in Peter Pan and the inspiration for the name of one of Birmingham's fastest-growing tech companies.More >>
Jefferson County deputies are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man in the Center Point area Thursday night.More >>
Jefferson County deputies are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man in the Center Point area Thursday night.More >>
Birmingham Parks and Recreation leaders say they have found seven dead ducks in the lake at East Lake Park in the last two weeks.More >>
Birmingham Parks and Recreation leaders say they have found seven dead ducks in the lake at East Lake Park in the last two weeks.More >>