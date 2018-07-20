Smithfield shooting leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Smithfield shooting leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

(Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC) (Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A person suffered life-threatening injuries from a shooting in Smithfield.

Birmingham police say the victim was shot in the neck in the 800 block of Center St. N.

There is no suspect in custody.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly