City officials investigating reason for dead ducks at East Lake Park

Birmingham Parks and Recreation leaders say they have found seven dead ducks in the lake at East Lake Park in the last two weeks.

They say it’s a matter that concerns them and they are investigating to determine what is causing the problems.

City leaders found the dead ducks on the northeast side of the lake

They discovered five last week and two more this week.

They have tested the lake's water quality and the results showed it was fine.

They have now sent the ducks' bodies off to be tested. The results are pending.

Also, staff members are walking the park daily to check on the ducks.

Officials have also met with a USDA Wildlife specialist this week to survey the area.

The city says the specialist said everything appears normal.

