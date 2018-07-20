M. Night Shyamalan debuts 'Glass' trailer at Comic-Con - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

M. Night Shyamalan debuts 'Glass' trailer at Comic-Con

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Director M. Night Shyamalan says he could have launched the trailer for "Glass" in front of the summer's biggest movies in theaters, but that he wanted to hold it for Comic-Con.

The filmmaker said Friday at the annual comic book convention that he felt strongly that the Hall H audience should be the first to see it.

"It was always meant for you guys," he said.

The kind of people who turn out for Comic-Con and wait in the massive and sometimes overnight line to get into Hall H are the same kind who once helped turn "Unbreakable" into an enduring film even after it got lukewarm reviews from critics.

"I've been dreaming about being in this hall forever," Shyamalan said. "This is the mecca right here."

"Glass" melds the worlds of "Unbreakable" and "Split," two very different films about three very different superhumans, Samuel L. Jackson's fragile but brilliant Mr. Glass, Bruce Willis' strong and "unbreakable" David Dunn and James McAvoy's Kevin Wendell Crumb, who has 24 personalities. The three actors reprise their roles in "Glass."

The trailer showed the three in an asylum being interviewed by a psychiatrist played by Sarah Paulson who believes that their powers are merely delusions of grandeur.

All but McAvoy, who was sick, turned up in San Diego to promote the film in the convention's largest venue, the 6,500-seat Hall H.

Shyamalan marveled at how different things are for comic book films now versus when he was preparing to promote "Unbreakable" in 2000. He recalled the studio's marketing team explaining then that they were going to avoid using the term "comic book" because it was a fringe genre.

"It's fascinating given what's happened since then," he said.

While little was revealed about what will occur in the film, Shyamalan did tease that his film will likely be on the edge of a PG-13 and R-rating. It will be released in North American theaters in January.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Senator considering legislation on duck boats

    The Latest: Senator considering legislation on duck boats

    Friday, July 20 2018 1:36 AM EDT2018-07-20 05:36:02 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 10:19 PM EDT2018-07-21 02:19:37 GMT
    (Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...
    A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>
    A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>

  • NYC releases documents connected to Central Park 5 case

    NYC releases documents connected to Central Park 5 case

    Friday, July 20 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-07-20 12:51:26 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 10:19 PM EDT2018-07-21 02:19:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2012 file photo, Yusef Salaam, left, Kevin Richardson, second left, and Raymond Santana, right, react to supporters in New York. The three men who were exonerated in the 1989 Central Park Jogg...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2012 file photo, Yusef Salaam, left, Kevin Richardson, second left, and Raymond Santana, right, react to supporters in New York. The three men who were exonerated in the 1989 Central Park Jogg...
    New York City has started releasing about 100,000 pages of documents connected to the notorious case of the five men whose convictions for raping and beating a Central Park jogger were overturned after they served...More >>
    New York City has started releasing about 100,000 pages of documents connected to the notorious case of the five men whose convictions for raping and beating a Central Park jogger were overturned after they served more than a decade behind bars.More >>

  • Colorado VA hospital plagued by delays, high costs to open

    Colorado VA hospital plagued by delays, high costs to open

    Friday, July 20 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-07-20 19:05:09 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 10:19 PM EDT2018-07-21 02:19:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, the campus of the Veterans Administration hospital is under construction in Aurora, Colo. The center is set to open Saturday, July 21, 2018, years behind schedule and more than...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, the campus of the Veterans Administration hospital is under construction in Aurora, Colo. The center is set to open Saturday, July 21, 2018, years behind schedule and more than...
    It's more than $1 billion over budget and five years behind schedule, but an elaborate new veterans hospital is finally opening in suburban Denver with the promise of state-of-the-art medical care.More >>
    It's more than $1 billion over budget and five years behind schedule, but an elaborate new veterans hospital is finally opening in suburban Denver with the promise of state-of-the-art medical care.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly