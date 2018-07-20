Warrants obtained for 2 B'ham men suspected of robbery

Warrants have been obtained for two Birmingham men believed to be involved in a robbery and officer-involved accident.

Reontay Harley, 26, is suspected of robbery and attempting to elude. Two attempted murder warrants are also issued for him.

Warderrius Twilley, 25, has warrants for first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and certain person forbidden to possess a firearm.

These warrants stem from an incident that began on July 18 around 12:25 a.m. Officers responded to 9th Avenue North to investigate a report of a citizen's vehicle being stolen. Officers later located the vehicle in the 800 block of 5th Street North.

Police say officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the suspects tried to flee by driving over the curb. As one suspect pulled from the scene, he attempted to run over an officer then intentionally struck two approaching patrol vehicles, police say.

Both suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

Harley remains in the hospital receiving treatment for injuries. He will be transported to Jefferson County Jail when he is released. Twilley is being transported to Jefferson County Jail from Birmingham City Jail.

