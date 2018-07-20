Jefferson County deputies looking for suspect in fatal hit and run

Jefferson County deputies are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man in the Center Point area Thursday night.

The accident happened along Carson Road and 16th Terrace Circle.

Authorities say a male pedestrian was hit around 10:30 pm and the driver of the car that hit him left the scene before authorities arrived.

The coroner's office has not released the victim's name as they are still notifying family members.

Some neighbors bemoan the traffic along Carson Road, saying it is as busy as it is along Center Point Parkway.

Others say they wish the city would put a street light along that street because it is so dark at night.

