Is Birmingham a tech city?

Wendy Darling is known for being the caring big sister in Peter Pan and the inspiration for the name of one of Birmingham's fastest-growing tech companies.

“Wyndy is a mobile app that makes it really easy to find, book, and pay pre-vetted, background checked college babysitters,” explains co-founder Tommy Mayfield.

He started the company with his wife in 2016, but he has a legal background.

That was a concern for him when he started the company until he tapped into the rich resources Birmingham has to help those considering a tech startup.

“So it's been really fun to see how many talents there are from developing to marketing to graphic design,” Mayfield explains.

“We're an emerging tech hub and there's nothing wrong with that, especially if you consider where we were initially,” says Deon Gordon, the CEO of TechBirmingham.

He points to recent companies like Shipt and DC Blox committing to the city and conferences like Slosstech that recently sold out, as proof of growth and success.

“So it might not be at the same pace as a Nashville or a Portland or a pick your tech city, but compared to where we were, we have a lot to hang our hat on,” Gordon says.

“It's very true that starting a start-up is hard, but it's also very rewarding,” Mayfield concludes.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.