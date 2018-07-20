Netflix unveils first 8 Shonda Rhimes projects for platform - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Shonda Rhimes's first slate of shows for Netflix includes a look at the migration of African-Americans from the Jim Crow South, romance among wealthy 19th century Londoners and a documentary on Debbie Allen's reimagining of "The Nutcracker."

The streaming service on Friday announced eight shows Rhimes and her collaborators at Shondaland are developing.

The show about African-American life will be based on Isabel Wilkerson's award-winning book "The Warmth of Other Sons," while the show about London aristocrats is based on Julia Quinn's best-selling romance novels set in Regency England.

Other projects include a show based on tech investor Ellen Pao's memoir, a series on California on the eve of the Mexican-American War, and a dark comedy about a troop of teenage girls who survive the apocalypse and want humanity to live by their Sunshine Scouts rules.

Pao in 2015 lost a high-profile sex discrimination lawsuit against Silicon Valley venture-capital firm where she had been a partner. Netflix said Pao's experiences "presaged the Time's Up movement."

Rhimes, the creator of hit shows such as "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal," signed a multiyear deal to produce Netflix shows last August.

No release dates were announced Friday.

