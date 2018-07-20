How to save even more during tax-free weekend

Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is underway. If you’re a smart shopper you might be able to save even more money in addition to the tax break.

Experts suggest knowing what is on the list and buying extra.

Everything from pencils, pens, computers, even diapers, are tax-free this weekend. They say stock up now and save later.

Many stores are also running sales this weekend to coincide with the tax holiday.

“They are offering discounts to entice you to shop with them as opposed to a competitor,” said Dr. Stephanie Yates, UAB Finance Professor. "They know you're coming this weekend and they know you have a lot of choices. And they know if you're smart, you're shopping around. So they want you in their store."

