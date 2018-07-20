Tips for preparing for severe storms

Jefferson County EMA officials are urging people to be cautious ahead of Friday's possible severe storms.

Though it's unknown which areas will be affected, officials say you should be prepared regardless.

"Make sure that your yard is picked up. You don't want to have things that you want to keep, lying around your yard. The hail might cause some damage. If you have a place you can park under cover, that would be good. And just be prepared to stay out of the weather," said Jim St. John, Jefferson County EMA.

Last month a house in Homewood was damaged after high wind, not a tornado, brought down a tree on its roof. Obviously, twisters get the most attention but you still need to be cautious of all modes of severe weather.

"They still deserve our attention. So that's what I'd like to draw you're attention to today, that you should be weather aware tonight. There is a chance that they're could be some wind and hail that might be damaging or harmful," said St. John.

