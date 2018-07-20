Brewers reliever Josh Hader apologizes to teammates - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Brewers reliever Josh Hader apologizes to teammates

(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader warms up before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, July 20, 2018, in Milwaukee.
By GENARO C. ARMAS
AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader has apologized to his team after years-old racist and homophobic tweets surfaced during the All-Star Game.

Hader spoke with teammates before a home game Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was first game for the Brewers since the All-Star break.

Outfielder Brett Phillips says Hader offered a sincere apology. Manager Craig Counsell described Hader emotional and very remorseful.

The 24-year-old Hader also apologized and took responsibility for the tweets after the All-Star Game, saying they did not reflect his values or the person he is now.

The tweets included uses of a slur used to disparage African-Americans and one that simply said "KKK."

Hader also met Friday with Billy Bean, Major League Baseball's vice president for social responsibility and inclusion. Bean says he is sympathetic to Hader, whom he described as being in a "tremendous amount of pain."

Bean spoke with Hader for a couple of hours. He says Hader's experience as a professional athlete in an integrated, diverse environment "has created the person that he is today."

