Putin soccer ball gift to Trump gets routine security check - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Putin soccer ball gift to Trump gets routine security check

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a soccer ball to U.S. President Donald Trump, left, during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The red-and-white soccer ball tossed to President Donald Trump by Russia's Vladimir Putin is undergoing a routine security screening.

The U.S. Secret Service says that's standard for all gifts to the president.

During a joint news conference after their summit this week in Finland, Putin used soccer metaphors and was handed a soccer ball that he tossed to Trump.

Russia hosted the 2018 World Cup. Trump said he'd give the ball to his 12-year-old son Barron, a soccer fan.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Putin critic, tweeted after the exchange that he'd have the ball checked for listening devices and "never allow it in the White House."

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told a security conference he's sure the ball "has been looked at very carefully."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

