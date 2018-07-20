‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn fired for offensive tweets

By Rick Marshall



Marvel Studios will need to find a new director for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3after Disney terminated its involvement with director James Gunn due to offensive tweets the filmmaker posted years ago.

The tweets were unearthed by people critical of Gunn’s political beliefs and his opposition to President Donald Trump, according to Fox News. In the tweets, which were posted between 2008 and 2012, Gunn joked about pedophilia and rape. The tweets were eventually deleted.

The tweets were picked up by progressively larger right-wing media outlets before hitting the mainstream news cycle, leading Disney to issue a statement Friday, July 20, announcing the termination of the studio’s relationship with Gunn. The announcement was made on the same day Gunn was expected to appear at Comic-Con International in San Diego to promote an upcoming film for Sony Pictures.Deadlinereports that Gunn won’t be appearing at the convention.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Alan Horn, Walt Disney Studios chairman, said in a statement.

Prior to Disney issuing its statement, Gunn responded to the uproar on Twitter in a series of tweets that acknowledged his provocateur past and the evolution of both his humor and his relationship with himself.

“It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over,” wrote Gunn.

It’s unknown at this point how Disney and Marvel plan to proceed withGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was scheduled to bewritten and directed by Gunn and released in 2020.

Gunn directed the first two films in the series, co-writing the original film before flying solo on the sequel’s script. The two-film series — which stood out from previous Marvel movies due to Gunn’s humor and vision influenced by quirky indie cinema — is one of the most successful franchises in Marvel’s cinematic universe, earning $722.9 million collectively in U.S. theaters and $1.63 billion worldwide.

All of Gunn’s offending tweets were made prior to filmingGuardians of the Galaxy, and were brought back into the spotlight by pundits who encouraged their followers to contact Disney to complain about the tweets.

Disney’s decision follows the studio’s highly publicized separation from comedian and actress Roseanne Barr in May after theRoseanne star targeted former government official Valerie Jarrett in a series of offensive tweets. The studio severed its relationship with Barr and canceled theRoseanne revival series, eventually recasting the show without her.



