Shelby Co. father charged with rape, sexual abuse

Daniel Pennington (Source: Shelby Co. Sheriff) Daniel Pennington (Source: Shelby Co. Sheriff)
SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A Shelby County man has been charged with rape and sexual abuse.

Daniel Lloyd Pennington was arrested July 19 and charged with first-degree rape and sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Pennington's bond is set for $90,000. A condition of bond is Pennington cannot have contact with the victim.

This story is developing.

