Alligator spotted at Veterans Park in Hoover

Alligators? In the suburbia of North Shelby County?

A pleasant morning of feeding the ducks turned into quite an adventure for a local mom and her 6-year-old daughter! Shannon Roussell and daughter Ava saddled up to the banks of the lake at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road on Friday morning, with plenty of bread in tow. Just as Ava threw some bread into the lake, a big splash was heard only feet away.

That splash did not belong to a duck, but an alligator! Shannon says that she and her daughter were at first startled, but then very excited to see the gator swimming in front of them.

Veterans Park is a popular place for families and family outings, with lush grass, a 5-K running trail and a lake that offers up some fish. But a gator?

Hoover police spokesman Lt. Keith Czeskleba tells us that the animal control people are aware of the alligator and are monitoring the situation.

If you see the gator at any time this weekend, please call police dispatch at 205-822-5300 anytime so the animal control people can capture the gator ASAP.

