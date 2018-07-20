Summer meal program nearly doubles in size from 2017

Abrams Elementary School is one of 90 sites that are providing meals for students in June and July.

The summer feeding program offers breakfast and a hot lunch to those who otherwise may not get a meal. It's subsidized by the government and the city school system.

The demand grew this year and may grow even more next year. The sites jumped from 54 last year to 90 this year, including daycare programs and others who will offer the meals. Bessemer saw an increase in the number of low income students who took part in the program.

It jumped from 50,000 last year to 60,000 this year. The head of the Bessemer City Schools Child Nutrition Shawn Shaw says more people know about it but the need is growing.

"We are able to get the word out. The area we are in now a lot of the businesses have closed up. These families don't have the resources they need." Shaw said.

Shaw hopes others will reach out as a site next year. The program benefits from volunteer students who help develop a work ethic assisting in the summer feeding process.

