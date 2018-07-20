FIRST ALERT: Severe storms still possible overnight, storm path uncertain

FIRST ALERT SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: We have been watching radar closely upstream and do not see any storms firing yet that would track towards Alabama. The main stormy corridors are either from Missouri to Mississippi or from Kentucky into Ohio. So far nothing has fired in between or is showing signs of back building southwestward. There is a possibility that the greater severe threat either passes west or east of the state tonight.



Data suggest storms after 10 p.m. impacting east Alabama with a damaging wind threat, but that most of the stormy weather misses west Alabama.



This is a distinct possibility though, another model shows scattered severe storms impacting both west and east Alabama, too. So I would still be prepared for severe storms that could create wind gusts that might knock down tree limbs, trees and cause power outages.

Once we start to see storms that will impact Alabama developing we will let you know on WBRC FOX6, the WBRC First Alert Weather app, Facebook and Twitter.



A heat advisory remains in effect for areas west of I-65 until 7 p.m. Take the necessary heat precautions. I think the weather will cooperate for those attending the Baron’s game or Free Friday Flicks.



On Saturday, showers and a few non-severe storms are possible between 7 a.m.-1 p.m. mainly west of I-65, and then a few strong storms may form by the evening hours.



The long range looks unsettled once again.



Watching the radar upstream starting on The Four.

