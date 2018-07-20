Fox News says Guilfoyle leaving; may join Trump super PAC - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fox News says Guilfoyle leaving; may join Trump super PAC

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News says host Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving the network, amid reports that she's about to take on a new role with a super PAC supporting President Donald Trump's agenda.

A Fox spokeswoman confirmed her departure Friday. Guilfoyle has been one of the co-hosts of the network's afternoon show "The Five" and has been dating Trump's son Donald Jr. She was considered for White House press secretary last year after Sean Spicer departed the administration.

A person familiar with the plans who was not authorized to speak publicly about them said Guilfoyle will be joining America First PAC, which has been promoting Trump's record.

Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor, was married for four years to California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

___

Ken Thomas in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

