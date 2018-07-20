Facebook suspends Boston analytics firm over data usage - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Facebook suspends Boston analytics firm over data usage

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook says it has suspended Boston-based analytics firm Crimson Hexagon while it investigates how it collects and shares Facebook and Instagram's user data.

Facebook has been facing increased scrutiny over how third-party firms use its data since news broke in March that data firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed user data.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Facebook had suspended Crimson Hexagon. The newspaper says among the firm's clients is a Russian nonprofit with ties to the Kremlin.

Facebook said Friday that so far its investigation hasn't found evidence that Crimson Hexagon obtained Facebook or Instagram information inappropriately.

Crimson Hexagon says on its website it has access to over one trillion consumer conversations from social media, forums, blogs and reviews. It did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

