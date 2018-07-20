David Spade: Family coming together after Kate Spade's death - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

David Spade: Family coming together after Kate Spade's death

By MICHAEL CIDONI LENNOX
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Just a month after funeral services for his sister-in-law, comic-actor David Spade was back to business, promoting his new movie. But he also offered a few words about his family tragedy.

Fashion designer Kate Spade was married to David's brother, entrepreneur Andy Spade. Kate Spade killed herself in June. In an interview, David Spade said "everyone's pulling it together." He added: "I think we're getting in the best place we can at this point."

Less than three weeks after Spade's death, her father, Earl Brosnahan, died at age 89 - just minutes before his daughter's funeral.

Shortly after his wife's death, Andy Spade released a statement noting she had "suffered from depression and anxiety." David Spade has made a $100,000 donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which provides education and support for families impacted by the disease.

When asked about the donation, Spade replied, "Well, I think there's a lot of people that are at a lot of different levels of situations. (New York) is a tough town. It gets stressful. And everybody feels like they're an inch away from a breakdown. It's very hard. So, you can't look down at those people. You just say, 'Hey! You help each other out if you can.'"

Spade's new film, the comedy "Father of the Year," made its Netflix debut Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

