Ohio State: 100 ex-students report sex misconduct by doctor

By KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University says more than 100 former students have provided firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by a now-dead team physician in an ongoing investigation.

Independent investigators are reviewing allegations against Richard Strauss involving male athletes from 14 sports and other students.

Former athletes say they verbally raised concerns about Strauss as early as 1978, near the start of his two decades at the university. Ohio State has said university officials' response to concerns about Strauss is a key focus of the investigation.

University President Michael Drake said Friday more than 200 former students and university employees have been interviewed.

Those interviewed include Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who denies some wrestlers' claims he knew about abuse while coaching at Ohio State.

Strauss killed himself in 2005. His relatives have said they were shocked by the allegations.

