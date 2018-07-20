FIRST ALERT: Severe storms still in the forecast tonight

FIRST ALERT SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: The forecast is a complicated one, and usually at this point the evolution is clearer, but it’s not. There is still diversity in the data regarding where and when the most intense storm clusters will occur today through tomorrow morning.



I think the first possible round of strong to severe storms across the enhanced risk zone in Alabama could set up between 6-10 p.m. Damaging winds is the top threat and then there is a 15 percent risk for large hail and 2 percent tornado risk.



I think the main round for most of central Alabama, though slightly skewed west, takes place between 11 p.m.- 4 a.m. Primary threat will once again be damaging wind gusts.



Be prepared for possible severe storms that could knock down trees or limbs or cause power outages. There is still a possibility that we won’t see a ton of severe storms and we advise you to check back with us for updates throughout the day. I’ll be sending plenty of those through the First Alert Weather app.



Also, there is a heat advisory in effect for areas west of I-65 and south of I-20 from 12-7 p.m. Take the necessary heat precautions.



On Saturday, showers and a few non-severe storms are possible between 7 a.m.-1 p.m., mainly west of I-65 and then a few strong storms may form by the evening hours.



The long range looks unsettled once again.



