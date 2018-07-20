Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen and Rev. Al Sharpton meet 'n tweet - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen and Rev. Al Sharpton meet 'n tweet

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and the Rev. Al Sharpton have met to renew a long acquaintance - and they've made a point of letting the public know.

Both tweeted about their get-together Friday.

Longtime Sharpton spokeswoman Rachel Noerdlinger says Cohen recently contacted the civil rights activist, and they met at a Manhattan hotel for about an hour.

Cohen is facing an FBI investigation into his business dealings. He hasn't been charged with any crime.

Cohen tweeted there's "no one better to talk to!" than Sharpton.

Both men tweeted that they've known each other for about 20 years.

Noerdlinger says Cohen was Sharpton's conduit to Trump during past clashes over race issues, and they revisited those conversations Friday.

Cohen hasn't immediately responded to a message.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

