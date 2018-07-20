Statue honoring Chris Cornell to be erected in Seattle - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Statue honoring Chris Cornell to be erected in Seattle

(AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Nathan Denette, File). FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2011 file photo, lead Singer of Soundgarden Chris Cornell poses for photographs on the red carpet as he arrives for the movie "Machine Gun Preacher" at the Toronto Internatio...

SEATTLE (AP) - The late grunge pioneer Chris Cornell will be remembered in the city where he was born.

Cornell's wife on Friday announced a statue will be erected Aug. 29 at Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture. The announcement comes on what would have been Cornell's 54th birthday.

Vicky Cornell commissioned sculptor Nick Marras to create a life-size bronze statue of her late husband in his signature boots, dog tag and long locks. She says it is her family's gift to "the tight-knit community that gave him his start."

The Grammy-winning lead vocalist for Soundgarden and Audioslave was found dead in a Detroit hotel room hours after a Soundgarden concert May 18, 2017. A medical examiner determined the 52-year-old had killed himself.

Cornell was born and raised in Seattle.

