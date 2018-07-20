AATC: Grilled Pork Chops with Tarragon Cream Sauce

All Around Town Catering’s Grilled Pork Chops with Tarragon Cream Sauce

6 pork sirloin chops

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter

1 cup heavy cream

1 Tbsp tarragon

Heat oil and butter in skillet. Brown pork chops about 2 minutes on each side. Heat heavy cream and tarragon and drizzle over pork chops. Serve over rice. Enjoy!