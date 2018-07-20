AATC: Grilled Pork Chops with Tarragon Cream Sauce

All Around Town Catering’s Grilled Pork Chops with Tarragon Cream Sauce
6 pork sirloin chops
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp butter
1 cup heavy cream
1 Tbsp tarragon
Heat oil and butter in skillet. Brown pork chops about 2 minutes on each side. Heat heavy cream and tarragon and drizzle over pork chops. Serve over rice. Enjoy!
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.