JeffCo deputies searching for driver in fatal hit and run

Jefferson County authorities are investigating a hit and run wreck that killed a man overnight.

Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office discovered a man suffering from critical injuries at Carson Road and 16th Terrace Circle Northwest around 10:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Investigators are working to identify the man, who had no identification on him when he was hit.

The vehicle who hit the man had left the scene.

Anyone with any information about the wreck is asked to call the sheriff's office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

