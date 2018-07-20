JeffCo deputies searching for driver in fatal hit and run

Jefferson County authorities are investigating a hit and run wreck that killed a man overnight.More >>
We begin our Friday morning with overcast skies and temps in the 70s again. Look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and highs near 93.More >>
A firefighter was taken to the hospital as crews battled an early morning house fire in Pleasant Grove.More >>
A woman shot in Fairfield this week is still recovering. Her condition is stable after bullets were sprayed into her home.More >>
Jefferson County deputies are investigating the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man.More >>
