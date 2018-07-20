Putin vows to hear 'all opinions' in pension controversy - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Putin vows to hear 'all opinions' in pension controversy

(Sergei Karpukhin/Pool Photo via AP). Russian Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with Russian ambassadors to foreign countries in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 19, 2018. Putin says his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump was "successfu... (Sergei Karpukhin/Pool Photo via AP). Russian Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with Russian ambassadors to foreign countries in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 19, 2018. Putin says his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump was "successfu...

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to trying to tamp down public distress over a proposal to raise the national retirement age, saying he will listen to "all opinions" on the matter.

The lower house of parliament on Thursday passed the first reading of a law to raise the pension age for men to 65, up from 60, and from 55 to 63 for women.

Activists from both Communist and free-market parties have held demonstrations ahead of the vote, reflecting the unusually broad resistance to the pension changes. Putin's trust rating in public opinion surveys has fallen significantly since the government introduced the retirement proposal in June.

Putin says Friday "there's no final decision yet ... I, of course, will listen to all opinions, all points of view."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Sheriff: 4 missing from boat are presumed dead

    The Latest: Sheriff: 4 missing from boat are presumed dead

    Friday, July 20 2018 1:36 AM EDT2018-07-20 05:36:02 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-07-20 14:57:09 GMT
    (Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...
    A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>
    A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>

  • Divers search for bodies after duck boat accident kills 13

    Divers search for bodies after duck boat accident kills 13

    Friday, July 20 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-07-20 11:26:30 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-07-20 14:57:04 GMT
    (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leavin...(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leavin...
    Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.More >>
    Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.More >>

  • Worker injured in blast at Army depot in Pennsylvania dies

    Worker injured in blast at Army depot in Pennsylvania dies

    Friday, July 20 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-07-20 14:51:32 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-07-20 14:54:11 GMT
    (Markell DeLoatch/Public Opinion via AP). An explosion was reported at around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, July 19, 2018 at Letterkenny Army Depot, in Chambersburg, Pa. A small explosion Thursday in a vehicle shop at the Army depot injured at least four wo...(Markell DeLoatch/Public Opinion via AP). An explosion was reported at around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, July 19, 2018 at Letterkenny Army Depot, in Chambersburg, Pa. A small explosion Thursday in a vehicle shop at the Army depot injured at least four wo...
    The U.S. Army says one of five civilian employees hurt in an explosion and fire at a military depot in Pennsylvania has died.More >>
    The U.S. Army says one of five civilian employees hurt in an explosion and fire at a military depot in Pennsylvania has died.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly