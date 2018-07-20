Japan's Abe: US auto tariff will damage US, world economy - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Japan's Abe: US auto tariff will damage US, world economy

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Friday, July 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Friday, July 20, 2018.

TOKYO (AP) - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned the U.S that higher tariff on auto imports would backfire and harm not only America's jobs and economy but also devastate the global economy.

Abe told a news conference marking the end of a Diet session Friday that Japan's auto and auto parts industry has never threatened America's national security and never will. Abe said he will keep explaining that to Trump.

Trump has ordered the U.S. government to investigate if higher tariffs on foreign-made vehicles and auto parts are justified on national security grounds.

Japan's auto industry has invested billions of dollars in U.S. plants that employ many workers.

Abe's government last month sent a report to Washington, warning against any trade restrictions.

