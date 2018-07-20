FIRST ALERT: Chance of strong to severe storms late this afternoon into tonight

We begin our Friday morning with overcast skies and temps in the 70s again.

Look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and highs near 93. Most areas west of I-65 are under a Heat Advisory today

Most of the day should be dry but the risk for storms will rapidly increase by the evening and especially overnight.

FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERE THREAT TONIGHT: Scattered clusters of storms and rain will threaten the area late this afternoon into tonight. While we could see some development in the evening, we will be monitoring an organized cluster of storms north of the state. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has Tennessee and north Alabama included in an enhanced risk for severe weather. While enough wind shear may be present for an isolated tornado risk, the primary concern is going to be damaging straight-line winds. These events tend to have a much broader impact with respect to tree damage and power outages. Check around your home and before wrapping up on the job site, to make sure loose items are secure. Some data is hinting at another wave of clouds, rain, and a few storms on Saturday. However, what happens tonight will have a big impact on the setup for Saturday.

REST OF THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: An upper-level trough will settle over the state by Sunday, with temperatures taking a slight tumble. We will also see a drop off in dew points, so it won’t feel quite as steamy. This upper-level disturbance will keep rain chances in our forecast on Sunday and Monday, however, development will be most likely over our eastern counties. The more typical afternoon storm pattern returns by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with more of a scattered coverage across our entire area. Be sure to download our weather app so you can get the latest First Alerts from our team.

