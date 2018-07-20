1 firefighter injured in Pleasant Grove house fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

1 firefighter injured in Pleasant Grove house fire

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
PLEASANT GROVE, AL (WBRC) -

A firefighter was taken to the hospital as crews battled an early morning house fire in Pleasant Grove. 

The extent of his injuries is unknown, but he did appear alert and was sitting upright on a stretcher. 

Crews are still on the scene on 14th Avenue. 

This story is developing. 

