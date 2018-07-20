Star Wars: The Clone Wars is making its long-awaited return

If you're not going to be able to see Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show before it closes in December, Netflix has you covered

If you're not going to be able to see Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show before it closes in December, Netflix has you covered

Bristol Meyer, née Palin, daughter of former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate/current Sacha Baron Cohen target Sarah Palin, will be a cast member on the next season of Teen Mom OG

Bristol Meyer, née Palin, daughter of former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate/current Sacha Baron Cohen target Sarah Palin, will be a cast member on the next season of Teen Mom OG



By Liam Mathews,

Ever since animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars was abruptly canceled in 2013, fans have been tweeting #SaveCloneWars. On Thursday, during the show's 10th anniversary panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the Star Wars corporation had a response: #CloneWarsSaved. Twelve new episodes will be coming to Disney's in-development streaming service, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Star Wars then dropped a trailer for the revival, which will reunite Anakin Skywalker (voiced by Matt Lanter) and his former Padawan Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein).

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is set in the years between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith and follows Anakin Skywalker as he grows closer and closer to the Dark Side. It ran for five seasons, but a planned sixth season was scrapped while it was in development after Disney bought Lucasfilm. Fans got to see Ahsoka confront Anakin after he'd already become Darth Vader on subsequent series Star Wars Rebels, but they never got to see their schism. They will now.

No release date has been set for the show or the streaming service. It will be one of "a few" Star Wars shows coming to the streaming service that launches next year, including a live-action one written and executive-produced by Iron Man's Jon Favreau.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Matt Lanter

Ashley Eckstein