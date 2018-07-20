Bristol Palin reportedly joins the cast of Teen Mom OG

If you're not going to be able to see Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show before it closes in December, Netflix has you covered

This is just crazy: TMZ reports that Bristol Meyer, née Palin, daughter of former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate/current Sacha Baron Cohen target Sarah Palin, will be a cast member on the next season of Teen Mom OG, MTV's show documenting the lives of former teen moms who are now adult moms.

Bristol Palin rose to prominence in 2008, when she was 17 and pregnant during her mother's vice presidential campaign. Her pregnancy and engagement to Levi Johnston was announced on the first night of the Republican National Convention that year. Palin and Johnston's son Tripp was born that December, and they ended their engagement in March 2009. In 2015, she got engaged to Marine veteran Dakota Meyer. In June of that year, she announced that she was pregnant again, and that the news was "a huge disappointment" to her friends and family, since the circumstances were "not ideal." She gave birth to a daughter in December of that year. She and Meyer married in June 2016, and had another daughter in 2017. Earlier this year, Meyer filed for divorce, though the couple has since seemed to reconcile. And that's not mentioning the homophobia and the brawling. This is all to say that Bristol Palin's life is very dramatic and makes for good TV.

Palin has previously appeared on two seasons of Dancing with the Stars and had her own Lifetime docuseries Bristol Palin: Life's a Tripp in 2012.

If Palin is in fact joining the cast of Teen Mom OG, she'll be replacing Farrah Abraham, who was either fired because she started doing porn again or because she was too difficult to work with.

Palin's manager declined to comment. TV Guide has reached out to MTV for confirmation.

