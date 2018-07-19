Fairfield family speaks after innocent bystander shot in drive-by shooting

A woman shot in Fairfield this week is still recovering. Her condition is stable after bullets were sprayed into her home.

Her family says she was shot in the hip and the bullet hit her liver. She underwent surgery and family says she is now in stable condition.

"She was at home taking care of her husband and her mother. Now somebody shot her, who is going to take care of her husband and her mother?” asked Valerie Moore Monday night inside a Fairfield City Council meeting where her emotions had boiled over.

This moment was only hours after her family member Minnie Jones was shot. She was an innocent bystander in her own home.

"While people are in here fighting over frivolous things and people's lives are at stake because people don't want to stand up and do something," she continued.

Three days later, Moore is still frustrated but hoping things can change. "No one needs to pick up a gun to resolve anything," said Moore.

Police say Jones was injured during a drive-by shooting in the 900 block of Oakview Circle.

Officials said she was shot while she was going to her door to investigate what was going on outside.

Moore said this was the second time someone shot up the home. It happened just the night before Monday's shooting.

"What made someone feel so comfortable that they could do that? It's just ridiculous. It really is that we don't value another person's life. We value our own, we don't value each other's lives and that's the problem. Everyone has value and we need to learn to value each other," said Moore.

Moore said someone knows something and she hopes someone comes forward. "When you see something that is not right, say something. Say something because you don't know the person's life you're saving could very well be your own or someone that is close to you."

Authorities haven’t made an arrest in connection to this shooting. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Fairfield Police.

