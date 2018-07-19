Deputies investigating stabbing death of 19-year-old in Jefferson County

Jefferson County deputies are investigating the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man.

The sheriff's office tells us this happened around 2:15 Thursday afternoon in the 4200 block of Levine Avenue in Graysville.

That's where they found the 19-year-old with several stab wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were seen interviewing neighbors. Authorities are not releasing the victim’s name until next of kin is notified.

