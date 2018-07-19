22-year-old man stabbed to death in Jefferson County identified

Jefferson County deputies are investigating the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man.

Authorities have identified the victim as 22-year-old Austin Lee Nunn.

The sheriff's office tells us this happened around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday in the 4200 block of Levine Avenue in Graysville.

That's where they found Nunn with several stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were seen interviewing neighbors.

Authorities continue to investigate.

