Drivers still frustrated with concrete barriers in Cullman

Frustration continues for drivers in Cullman over concrete barriers that run through the heart of downtown. We first told you about this problem last year.

"I think they are in the way,” Jenny Starnes Rasbury, who lives in Cullman said.

"Seems kind of pointless,” Robert Cogle who owns a nearby coffee shop said.

Last summer, ALDOT installed concrete barriers along Highway 278. The state says it’s supposed to make things safer by cutting down on drivers who cut double yellow lines to access businesses along the busy street. Over the past year, the city tells us the concrete islands have impacted emergency response times.

City officials did meet with ALDOT about the problem. ALDOT committed to lowering some of the barriers so drivers could travel easier over them.

Frustration continues though downtown where the barriers are still high. ALDOT says what you see is what you get which isn't what some at Berkely Bob's coffee shop want to see.

"I would like to see them at least make them shorter,” Rasbury said.

Some feel the money for the barriers could have been spent on other things.

"I'd like to see more of the potholes fixed. Maybe 157 finally get a road built there in addition. They've had bridges up for seven years. No roads over them. It would be nice to have,” Cogle said.

We’re still waiting to hear back from the mayor. The barriers cost about $3 million in federal funds. We're told some businesses have lost money and parking spaces because of all the work.

