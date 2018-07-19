Tuscaloosa PD sweep stores for possible drug paraphernalia following concerns

Tuscaloosa police swept a series of smoke shops and convenience stores, to check for items that can be perceived as drug paraphernalia in the city's west side of town.

The Tuscaloosa County NAACP received several complaints from neighbors about smoke shops and convenience stores selling what they believe to be drug paraphernalia.

Several smoke shops and convenience stores around town insist the pipes are used for just tobacco.

“That's the main problem these businesses selling these smoking devices their main purpose is to introduce drugs into the system,” said Lt. Teena Richardson Tuscaloosa police.

Jerry Carter the President of the Tuscaloosa County NAACP chapter believes those smoking props could give kids the wrong idea.

“They are right there looking at the stuff which to a little child might attract them it's different colors,” said Carter. Drugs and crime and everything else going and you're going to openly sell items that contribute to the problem. Those type of items are only sold in black communities, poor black communities it's not sold across the river or any other place,” said Carter.

Tuscaloosa police said after speaking to many of the store owners, most of the smoking devices were removed from the shelves.

“We work in these communities and we talk to a lot of the people that are living in these areas and that's their concern,” said Richardson.

“We're fighting the fight to make sure the message is sent it's not going to be tolerated in this community or any other community in Tuscaloosa,” said Carter.

Tuscaloosa police said because the law is tricky regarding what's considered drug paraphernalia, it took the cooperation of store owners willing to remove the smoking devices from their displays.

