FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Friday night

We will see a few showers and storms Thursday night and overnight. The greatest risk for storms is in Marion, Lamar, and Pickens counties.

The heat is going to quickly build Friday and coupled with high dew points, this will push the heat index over the triple-digit mark. A heat advisory will likely be issued for parts of our area. Most of the day should be dry, but the risk for storms will rapidly increase by the evening and especially overnight. Scattered clusters of storms and rain will threaten the area tomorrow night. While we could see some development in the evening, we will be monitoring an organized cluster of storms north of the state. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has Tennessee and north Alabama included in an enhanced risk for severe weather.

The storms are expected to dive south late tomorrow night, with what’s left of this system, depending on how well it holds together, likely impacting our area between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturday. While enough wind shear may be present for an isolated tornado risk, the primary concern is going to be damaging straight-line winds. These events tend to have a much broader impact with respect to tree damage and power outages. Check around your home and before wrapping up on the job site, to make sure loose items are secure.

Some data is hinting at another wave of clouds, rain, and a few storms on Saturday. However, what happens tomorrow night will have a big impact on the setup for Saturday. You can see on our extended forecast that rain chances back off some for Sunday and Monday but we will see a few pop-ups, especially over east Alabama.

