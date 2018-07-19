FIRST ALERT Traffic: I-20W reopens in Calhoun County after 8-car crash cleared

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating an eight-car wreck Thursday evening on I-20 westbound.

The wreck happened in Calhoun County on Interstate 20 westbound. We're told eight cars were involved and three people were hurt in the incident.

The interstate was closed as of 8 p.m. at the location of the wreck as troopers investigate and clear the scene. The roadway reopened around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Troopers tell us speed was likely a factor in the wreck.

