Walter White may appear in 'Better Call Saul,' creator says - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Walter White may appear in 'Better Call Saul,' creator says

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Vince Gilligan attends the "Better Call Saul" panel on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Vince Gilligan attends the "Better Call Saul" panel on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in San Diego.

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) - "Breaking Bad" is gone, but Walter White may be coming back to television.

"Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan said Thursday at Comic-Con that there is an excellent chance that the Bryan Cranston character and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman will be in the show's spinoff "Better Call Saul" at some point.

Gilligan, Cranston and Paul were joined by many of their fellow "Breaking Bad" castmates in the 6,500-seat Hall H to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show.

Gilligan said the characters will not appear in season 4 of "Better Call Saul" when it picks up in August, but that they'd be remiss if they didn't show up before it ends.

Cranston also said that "Breaking Bad" will never be a feature film, but Gilligan countered not to rule it out.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

