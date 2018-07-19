Strategic plan unveiled in Birmingham state of schools address

A Force for Greatness. That was the theme of Birmingham Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring's inaugural State of the School’s address Thursday at the Lyric Theater.

Herring began by highlighting the system's achievements, starting with the full district accreditation achieved just this week, a new teacher evaluation system, and certified Pre-K classrooms.

“What I believe, and I trust we believe most is that the victory is in the classroom. That is where our force for greatness begins,” Herring says.

She also laid out the five pillars of her strategic plan, which includes team efforts to increase enrollment, graduation rates, and addressing the city's failing schools, something Herring says is already happening.

"We've started that process by building a very strong focus around students first and instructional leadership,” said Herring.

During the 2017-18 school year, the system lost several students to violence, including Huffman High senior Courtlin Arrington.

Herring said school safety continues to be an effort she is working on in conjunction with Birmingham police.

“We don't wait on that. We're doing that, but as we know, things happen. We continue to heighten those measures and stay focused on them,” Herring says.

Herring must receive approval from the school board to implement her strategic plan. She plans to present it to them at the first board meeting in August.

